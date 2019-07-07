A car was stolen from a woman's residence on the South Side Saturday morning, according to police.
The 19-year-old woman reported her car missing from Churchill drive around 10 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog. The keys of the stolen vehicle were found in an unlocked car that had been rummaged through, Koval said.
The car was later found and recovered on the Southwest Side near 1400 Loreen Drive, according to Koval.
Police do not currently have a suspect, Koval said.
Car thefts have been on the rise this year in Madison.
In May, auto thefts were up 33% compared to last year, with 36 reports last month compared to 27 in May 2018, according to data released by Koval.
For the first five months of 2019, 186 vehicles were stolen in the city, a 17% increase from the 159 stolen vehicles through May last year.
With 25 of the 36 vehicles stolen in May, the keys had been left in the vehicle or were accessible, while six of the stolen vehicles were running and unlocked.