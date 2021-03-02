Car stolen from Far West Side involved in purse snatching at gas station shortly after

Madison police are investigating after a car stolen from the Far West Side Monday was then involved in a purse snatching at a Southwest Side gas station shortly after, Madison police said.
Officers responded to the 8800 block of Timber Wolf Trail at around 1:20 p.m. Monday for a report of a missing car, Madison police officer Gracia Rodriguez said. A red 2016 Hyundai Elantra had been parked on the street, and the car's keys were accounted for.
The stolen car was then involved in a purse snatching at the Kwik Trip at 3153 Maple Grove Drive a short time later. The person or people associated with the stolen car took a purse from inside another car while the driver was pumping gas. The driver did not see the theft happen.