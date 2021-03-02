 Skip to main content
Car stolen from Far West Side involved in purse snatching at gas station shortly after
Car stolen from Far West Side involved in purse snatching at gas station shortly after

Madison police squad car (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police are investigating after a car stolen from the Far West Side Monday was then involved in a purse snatching at a Southwest Side gas station shortly after, Madison police said.

Officers responded to the 8800 block of Timber Wolf Trail at around 1:20 p.m. Monday for a report of a missing car, Madison police officer Gracia Rodriguez said. A red 2016 Hyundai Elantra had been parked on the street, and the car's keys were accounted for.

The stolen car was then involved in a purse snatching at the Kwik Trip at 3153 Maple Grove Drive a short time later. The person or people associated with the stolen car took a purse from inside another car while the driver was pumping gas. The driver did not see the theft happen.

