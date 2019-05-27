A car was stolen from a driveway on Madison's Far West Side Monday, but the victim's dog stopped the thief from stealing a vehicle in the garage, police said.
A resident of the 1200 block of Dayflower Drive woke up to his dog barking shortly before 4 a.m. The man realized someone was in his garage trying to steal his car.
That car wasn't taken, but another car parked in the driveway was stolen, police said. The man had accidentally left his keys inside.
The stolen car has not been located, police said.