Car stolen as man runs back into Southwest Side home for mask he forgot, Madison police say

A Southwest Side man can blame COVID-19 for his car being stolen, though he also has to accept blame.

The 41-year-old man’s car was stolen early Friday morning when he left it running to go back inside his Southwest Side home for the mask he forgot, Madison police reported.

The man was on his way to a store about 2:20 a.m., when left his Chevy Impala running and unlocked to go back in and get his mask, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

When the man came back out, he saw his car driving up the street with two young men inside. He then called police, DeSpain said.

