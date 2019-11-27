A car was stolen on the South Side Tuesday afternoon when a woman got out to see if she had run something over, Madison police reported.
The 58-year-old woman was driving in the 1000 block of Gilson Street at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when she believed she ran something over. She got out of her vehicle to check behind it and when she turned around her vehicle was gone, Lt. Tracie Jokala said in a statement.
A witness observed an older model sedan, light in color, pull up while the victim was outside her car, with two males about 17 or 18 years old, one with an orange hoodie and one with a darker hoodie, taking part in the theft of the vehicle, Jokala said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.