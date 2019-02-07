...COMPLEX WINTER WEATHER EVENT CONTINUES TODAY...
.ROUNDS OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW WILL CONTINUE TODAY WITH
FREEZING RAIN THE PREDOMINANT PRECIPITATION TYPE. WIDESPREAD
ICY ROADS ARE EXPECTED AND TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED NORTH AND
WEST OF THE MILWAUKEE METRO AREA. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN ABOVE
FREEZING OVER MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES WHERE ONLY
RAIN IS EXPECTED THE REMAINDER OF THE DAY.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE
QUARTER TO A THIRD OF AN INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN. ICE WILL BE HEAVIEST FROM DARLINGTON TO MADISON TO
FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. WEST OF THIS LINE, SLEET AND SNOW
WILL BE MORE WIDESPREAD.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE POSSIBLE
DUE TO THE ICE. WIDESPREAD ICY ROADS ARE EXPECTED AND TRAVEL IS
NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, SLEET
AND ICE WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Four people who've been involved in a car theft spree in the Madison area in recent months crashed a stolen car into another car on the South Side Wednesday, with the driver of the hit car suffering minor injuries.
Two of the alleged car thieves, Nathaniel Douglas, 19, and Isiah Ali, 17, both of Madison, were tentatively charged with being passengers in a stolen car and felony bail jumping, Madison police said.
The driver of the stolen car, a 16-year-old Madison male, was tentatively charged with auto theft, hit and run causing injury, failure to obey a traffic signal and driving without a valid driver's license.
The fourth person in the car, a 14-year-old Sun Prairie male, was tentatively charged with being a passenger in a stolen car.
The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Emil Street.
"The teens, joyriding in a stolen car, blew a red light and slammed into the 54-year-old woman's car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The four took off running but were run down and arrested by South District officers and officers on the South District community police team.
"All are part of a group that has gained media attention in recent months for an ongoing crime spree that includes numerous cars being stolen," DeSpain said.
The stolen car the four suspects were in, a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, was stolen from Regent Street Friday.
"Found inside the crashed car were items not belonging to the owner, including a knife, ski mask, gift cards and a Waunakee man's credit cards," DeSpain said. "The Waunakee man recently had his home burglarized."
Vicious attack against UW student has campus, community on edge
Madison man charged with sexual exploitation of Tennessee girl, missing since Jan. 14
Man allegedly sexually assaulted woman with disabilities, Madison police say
Madison man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense
Two arrested in West Side shooting, Madison police say
Two arrested in West Side shooting, Madison police say
Lyft driver allegedly sexually assaulted passenger in her apartment, Madison police say
Man allegedly smashed woman's car with crowbar during road rage incident, Madison police say
State agrees accomplice statement should be tossed, leaving Madison murder case foundering
Madison man charged with sexually assaulting, choking woman he had just met