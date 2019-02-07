Try 1 month for 99¢

Four people who've been involved in a car theft spree in the Madison area in recent months crashed a stolen car into another car on the South Side Wednesday, with the driver of the hit car suffering minor injuries.

Two of the alleged car thieves, Nathaniel Douglas, 19, and Isiah Ali, 17, both of Madison, were tentatively charged with being passengers in a stolen car and felony bail jumping, Madison police said.

The driver of the stolen car, a 16-year-old Madison male, was tentatively charged with auto theft, hit and run causing injury, failure to obey a traffic signal and driving without a valid driver's license.

The fourth person in the car, a 14-year-old Sun Prairie male, was tentatively charged with being a passenger in a stolen car.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Emil Street.

"The teens, joyriding in a stolen car, blew a red light and slammed into the 54-year-old woman's car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The four took off running but were run down and arrested by South District officers and officers on the South District community police team.

"All are part of a group that has gained media attention in recent months for an ongoing crime spree that includes numerous cars being stolen," DeSpain said.

The stolen car the four suspects were in, a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, was stolen from Regent Street Friday.

"Found inside the crashed car were items not belonging to the owner, including a knife, ski mask, gift cards and a Waunakee man's credit cards," DeSpain said. "The Waunakee man recently had his home burglarized."

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

