Car starts on fire after crashing into house in Beloit, police say

A 16-year-old was cited for reckless driving after crashing into a Beloit home Sunday morning, police said.

Officers and firefighters from Beloit and the town of Beloit responded to the vehicle versus house crash just before 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of McKinley Avenue, the Beloit Police Department said. No one was injured.

The vehicle started on fire, but firefighters put it out quickly, the department said. There was not much damage to the house.

The 16-year-old driver was also cited for not having a driver's license or insurance.

A handful of shootings across the city top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.