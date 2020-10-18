 Skip to main content
Car starts on fire after crashing into house in Beloit, police say

Officers from the Beloit Police Department, along with firefighters from Beloit and the town of Beloit, responded to a vehicle versus house crash Sunday morning. 

A 16-year-old was cited for reckless driving after crashing into a Beloit home Sunday morning, police said. 

Officers and firefighters from Beloit and the town of Beloit responded to the vehicle versus house crash just before 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of McKinley Avenue, the Beloit Police Department said. No one was injured.

The vehicle started on fire, but firefighters put it out quickly, the department said. There was not much damage to the house. 

The 16-year-old driver was also cited for not having a driver's license or insurance. 

