 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car speeds through Waukesha Christmas parade, police ask public to avoid area
topical alert top story

Car speeds through Waukesha Christmas parade, police ask public to avoid area

IMG_8022.PNG

Waukesha police are asking the public to avoid the downtown area after a car sped through a Christmas parade Sunday evening, according to the city's livestream of the event. 

A red SUV is seen speeding alongside the parade, close by to children marching in the procession and families watching from the curb, according to the video. About a minute and 20 seconds after the SUV, police squad cars drive through the same area. 

Witnesses have also reported gunshots, according to Channel 3000

The Waukesha Police Department is asking everyone to avoid downtown. 

A family reunification area has been set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street, police said. 

This story will be updated. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics