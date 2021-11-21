Car speeds through Waukesha Christmas parade, police ask public to avoid area

Waukesha police are asking the public to avoid the downtown area after a car sped through a Christmas parade Sunday evening, according to the city's livestream of the event.
A red SUV is seen speeding alongside the parade, close by to children marching in the procession and families watching from the curb, according to the video. About a minute and 20 seconds after the SUV, police squad cars drive through the same area.
Witnesses have also reported gunshots, according to Channel 3000.
The Waukesha Police Department is asking everyone to avoid downtown.
A family reunification area has been set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street, police said.
This story will be updated.