Car speeds from scene after shots fired on North Side, police say

A car sped from the scene after shots were fired on the North Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to Bunting Lane at Oriole Lane about 7:30 p.m. Monday on reports of shots being fired and when they arrived, several people came out of their homes saying had heard three to four gunshots, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

One reported seeing a white sedan with tinted windows speeding from the area, DeSpain said.

Police recovered two shell casings, but there were no immediate reports of property damage or injuries, DeSpain said.

