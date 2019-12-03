A car that was stolen after a woman got out to see if she had run something over has been recovered, Madison police reported.
The 58-year-old woman was driving in the 1000 block of Gilson Street at about 4:30 p.m. last Tuesday when she believed she ran something over. She got out of her vehicle to check behind it and when she turned around her vehicle was gone, Lt. Tracie Jokala said in a statement.
A witness observed an older model sedan, light in color, pull up while the victim was outside her car, with two males about 17 or 18 years old, one with an orange hoodie and one with a darker hoodie, taking part in the theft of the vehicle, Jokala said.
The woman’s car was recovered early Saturday morning, abandoned near the scene of a home burglary in the 900 block of Blue Aster Trail, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The victims of the burglary had inadvertently left their garage door open overnight, an intruder entered their home while they slept, and wallets, a cell phone and two sets of car keys were stolen, DeSpain said.
The burglars then made off with the victims' cars: a Honda Civic and a Porsche Cayenne GTS, DeSpain said.