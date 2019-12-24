You are the owner of this article.
Car left unlocked in driveway leads to theft of 2 vehicles from Southeast Side home, Madison police say

Police siren lights light bar squad car
A car left in unlocked in a driveway led to the theft of two cars from a home on Paso Rable Way on the Southeast Side about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Madison police reported.

The driveway vehicle was unlocked because it was believed the owner would move the car into the garage, but the car was not moved and thieves opened it, activated the garage door opener, entered the home and stole keys for both the driveway vehicle and an additional car in the garage, officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement.

The dog that lived at the home alerted the owners, who awakened to discover both sets of keys were missing, Laundrie said.

The 2020 Kia Sportage that was stolen was located off of South High Point Road later Monday morning with the help of vehicle location technology, while the other vehicle has not been located, Laundrie said.

