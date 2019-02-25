Try 1 month for 99¢
A man driving on the Beltline Sunday afternoon heard a couple of loud pops before realizing his car had been hit by paintballs.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. on the Beltline near South Whitney Way, Madison police said.

"Two projectiles hit the rear driver side window of his car, and he soon realized the car had been struck by baby-blue paintballs," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The 36-year-old Madison man was shaken when meeting with an officer.

"He remembered seeing a white SUV driving near him, and the officer was able to find the vehicle on a surveillance camera," DeSpain said.

The vehicle was either a Toyota Rav4 or a Ford Escape, with tinted windows.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

