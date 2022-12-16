Car found hit by gunfire in Janesville hours after gunshots reported, police say

A car was found hit by gunfire in Janesville a few hours after a caller reported gunshots in the same area early Friday morning, Janesville police reported.

At about 1:10 a.m. Friday, police were sent to the area of Jackson Street and McKinley Street after a caller reported gunshots, Sgt. SD Welte said in a statement.

No shell casings or property damage was found, Welte said.

At about 5:35 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of McKinley called to report his vehicle had been struck by bullets. Police checked the area and found no shell casings and no damage to any other vehicle or houses, Welte said.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation, Welte said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on a smartphone using the P3 app or online at P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.