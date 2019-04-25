Try 3 months for $3

Two Janesville men were arrested early Wednesday morning after fleeing a hit and run crash, with police pursuing their car a short distance before the arrests.

Daniel Nyman, 32, was driving the car and was tentatively charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving and possession of MDMA (ecstasy), and passenger Marshawn Giles, 20, was tentatively charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting, hit and run and three counts of bail jumping, Janesville police said.

The incident started at about 12:10 a.m. when an officer in the area of South Crosby Avenue and Johnson Street saw a vehicle leaving the area of a hit and run crash.

The officer tried to get the car to stop, but it kept going, the officer chasing for about a tenth of a mile before calling it off.

The car was rediscovered in the North Washington Street and West Memorial Drive area, with officers following it a short while before it came to a stop.

The driver got out of the car and was arrested, while the passenger fled on foot, getting arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Upon searching Giles, officers found a firearm in a front pocket.

