Car driver fails to yield, crashes into train at crossing, Sun Prairie police say
Car driver fails to yield, crashes into train at crossing, Sun Prairie police say

A driver failed to yield and crashed into a train in Sun Prairie on Tuesday night, Sun Prairie police reported.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Town Hall Road and Highway 19, Sgt. Ryahn Smith said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a Nissan Altima heading north on Town Hall Road from Highway 19 ran into a Wisconsin Southern locomotive that was traveling across the road at the railroad crossing, Smith said.

The Altima driver, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to a local emergency room for treatment of minor injuries, and ticketed for failing to yield the right of way, Smith said.

The Altima sustained significant damage and had to be towed from the scene, while the locomotive suffered minor damage, Smith said.

