Car driver critically injured, passenger killed in crash with semi in Whitewater, police say
A car driver was critically injured and a passenger was killed in a crash with a semi-truck in Whitewater on Friday, Whitewater police reported.

The crash happened about 10:10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 12 and Walworth Avenue, Capt. Robert Hall reported.

The investigation determined that a woman driving a 2000 Dodge Neon was southbound on Highway 12 and failed to yield the right of way when turning left at Walworth Avenue, crossing into the path of a semi loaded with steel pipe that was northbound on Highway 12, Hall said.

The crash killed a man who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Dodge Neon, and critically injured the driver, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital with critical injuries. The truck driver also was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, Hall said.

The crash remains under investigation and no names were released.

