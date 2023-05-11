A car driver was critically injured in a head-on crash into a school bus in Iowa County on Thursday morning, authorities reported.

At about 7:50 a.m. Thursday, multiple 911 calls reported the crash on Highway F at Moscow Road in the town of Moscow, Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement.

The initial investigation showed that the driver of the car was heading south on Highway F at high speed, lost control and struck the school bus head-on that was heading north on Highway F, Peterson said.

The car driver was flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital with critical injuries, Peterson said.

The school bus was occupied only by the driver, who was taken by Mineral Point EMS to Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville with an unknown extent of injuries, Peterson said.

No further information was being released, Peterson said.

