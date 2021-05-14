Car crashes into store in Sun Prairie

Two people had to be extricated from their SUV after it crashed into a store in Sun Prairie late Friday morning, the city's Fire Department said.

The man and the woman in the car sustained minor injuries in the accident at Prairie Jewelers, 976 W. Main St., just after 11 a.m. The store's owner, Art Fish, described them as elderly.

Fish and a female customer were in the store at the time of the crash, but were not injured.

"The car was about 6 inches inside the store and jammed between our stone entryway," he said. "Shards of glass showered around the store."

He said four jewelry cases were damaged but no merchandise was lost, and there was no structural damage to the building.

Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said it's not likely the female driver will be charged and so declined to release her name or other information, but said an initial investigation showed she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while parking in front of the store.

Prairie Jewelers has been at its current location for 38 years, according to Fish, but he only purchased the business in January.

He said he will repair and reopen.