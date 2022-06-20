Car crashes into 2 buildings on Williamson Street in Madison

A man suffered a head wound after driving into two storefronts on Williamson Street on Madison's Near East Side late Monday morning.

The crash at around 11 a.m. took out the front of Willy Street Treasure Shop at 1012 Williamson and damaged the corner of the brick building next door, which houses the veterinary clinic Petinary.

The only person in the car was its male driver, who had blood coming from his head after the crash but was conscious and walking around before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Brian Adkins, who saw the crash from a small park at Williamson and Brearly streets, said the driver of the car was going east on Williamson and didn't have time to stop when another vehicle stopped in front of him.

"He came in at a fairly reckless speed and just lost control because somebody was stopping in front of him," he said. "So he had no choice but to go somewhere else and that's because he was going way too fast in the situation."

The vehicle went across the westbound land, jumped the curb and then hit the two buildings.

Mike Kohn, who owns the Petinary and the building where its located and the building housing the Treasure Shop, said he and his dog were alone in the clinic at the time of the crash. He said he was at his desk making a phone call "and all of a sudden it's a boom!"

He came outside to see the car's driver slumped forward and said three or four people tried to help him and that the driver, once out of the car, started telling everyone he needed to call his wife.

The Treasure Shop's glass front, meanwhile, was strewn all over and there was a "car stuck between the two buildings." He said the shop's owner was in the store at the time but was not injured.

"My god it's 15 feet in, it's just smashed up, thrown from the front of her store into the middle," he said.

He said one of the limestone foundation blocks of vet building might have been pushed in a couple inches, but otherwise there was not significant damage to the 119-year-old structure.

He estimated the damage to the buildings to be between $100,000 and $150,000.

This story will be updated.

