Car crash and shooting on Madison's far East Side leaves driver with non-life threatening injuries

A car crash and shooting left one person with non-life threatening injuries, early Saturday morning, Madison Police Lieutenant Paul Bauman said.
Officers responded to reports of a car crash and shots fired on the 3800 block of Portage Road at 4:30 Friday morning. Police found one car with damage from a crash and multiple bullet holes. The driver was standing outside the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Bauman said police are currently trying to determine if the injuries are from the crash or from the shooting.
Police have not found the second vehicle and no arrests have been made, Bauman said.
"The driver was extremely lucky given the bullet damage to the vehicle," Bauman said.
