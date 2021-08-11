 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car almost strikes police officer conducting traffic stop on East Washington Avenue
alert top story

Car almost strikes police officer conducting traffic stop on East Washington Avenue

A car narrowly avoided hitting a Madison police officer before colliding with the parked police cruiser on East Washington Avenue Tuesday morning. 

A Madison police officer was conducting a traffic stop on East Washington Avenue near North Marquette Street Tuesday at around 7:47 a.m. when another vehicle nearly struck the officer before crashing into the parked police cruiser, Madison police spokesman Ryan Kimberley said in a statement. 

Have you ever tried to get money from a cash machine (or an ATM, as we call it here in the United States), and the machine says it's distributing money, but you don't get the bills? It might not be a machine glitch, it could be a scam! A man in the United Kingdom noticed a cash machine's cash exit slot covered in plastic. Cash comes out, but instead of the recipient taking it, it stays behind the plastic, waiting for the scammer to come and pick up their prize. Always keep an eye out, folks!

The officer did not suffer any injuries and the driver of the offending vehicle was cited for passing a stopped emergency or roadside service vehicle, inattentive driving, and a suspended license, Kimberley said. 

Drivers must provide a safety zone for stopped law enforcement, emergency, and maintenance vehicles on the road. To help safeguard law enforcement officers, emergency responders, road maintenance workers, and others who work on the side of highways, Wisconsin has a "Move over Law". The law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down in order to provide a "safety zone" for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing, Kimberley said. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics