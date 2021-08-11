Car almost strikes police officer conducting traffic stop on East Washington Avenue

A car narrowly avoided hitting a Madison police officer before colliding with the parked police cruiser on East Washington Avenue Tuesday morning.

A Madison police officer was conducting a traffic stop on East Washington Avenue near North Marquette Street Tuesday at around 7:47 a.m. when another vehicle nearly struck the officer before crashing into the parked police cruiser, Madison police spokesman Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

The officer did not suffer any injuries and the driver of the offending vehicle was cited for passing a stopped emergency or roadside service vehicle, inattentive driving, and a suspended license, Kimberley said.

Drivers must provide a safety zone for stopped law enforcement, emergency, and maintenance vehicles on the road. To help safeguard law enforcement officers, emergency responders, road maintenance workers, and others who work on the side of highways, Wisconsin has a "Move over Law". The law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down in order to provide a "safety zone" for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing, Kimberley said.

