Capital Petro robbed with semi-automatic pistol on Southwest Side, police say

An armed man robbed a Capital Petro Mart on the Southwest Side Wednesday evening, Madison police said.
The assailant entered the gas station on the 4600 block of Verona Road shortly after 8 p.m., pointing a semi-automatic pistol at a victim and demanding money, Sgt. Daniel Sherrick said in a statement. The victim, who was uninjured from the incident, fled to a nearby business and contacted police, Sherrick said.
The incident is the latest in what police have called a "rash" of armed robberies across the city in previous weeks.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.