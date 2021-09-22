 Skip to main content
Capital Petro robbed with semi-automatic pistol on Southwest Side, police say
alert top story

Police Line

An armed man robbed a Capital Petro Mart on the Southwest Side Wednesday evening, Madison police said. 

The assailant entered the gas station on the 4600 block of Verona Road shortly after 8 p.m., pointing a semi-automatic pistol at a victim and demanding money, Sgt. Daniel Sherrick said in a statement. The victim, who was uninjured from the incident, fled to a nearby business and contacted police, Sherrick said.

The incident is the latest in what police have called a "rash" of armed robberies across the city in previous weeks.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

