A 14-year-old canoeist who died Saturday after she became trapped under her capsized canoe and a submerged log in the Yahara River in Rock County was identified Monday as Grace Gordon, of Janesville.
Gordon was canoeing with seven other people at about 2:50 p.m. when they fell out of their canoes in Murwin Park in the town of Fulton, the State Patrol said.
She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Preliminary autopsy results support accidental drowning, officials said.
The other canoeists were rescued by boat.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office said the canoeists capsized in fast-moving water with a strong current.