Cambridge assistant fire chief dies while on active duty

Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North

Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North, a more than 20-year veteran of the volunteer fire department, died during active duty after a farm accident, the department said.

 CAMBRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENT

Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. 

North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.

Cambridge is about a half hour east of Madison. 

North joined the fire department in 1998, and was a leader in the department for many years, the Fire Department said. 

He also worked for the Cambridge School District for many years, which the department said made him "invaluable" during incidents and trainings at local schools.

North was a former driver for Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service as well, and was involved with the Jefferson County Firefighters and Chief's Association. 

"You will be missed tremendously, Randy," the department said. "We will take it from here."

Funeral arrangements were pending. 

