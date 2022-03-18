 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cambria man dies when car hit by semi in Fall River, police say

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A Cambria man died when his car was hit by a semi-tractor trailer in Fall River on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. Thursday, a Fall River officer witnessed the crash on Highway 16 Highway D in Columbia County, Police Chief Brent Van Gysel said in a statement.

A Toyota Camry driven by Domanic Richter, 18, pulled out from the stop sign on Highway D to enter Highway 16 and was struck by the semi, Van Gysel said. Richter died at the scene.

