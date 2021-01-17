Calm reigns after Wisconsin Capitol prepares for armed protest Sunday

Several community organizations had planned a “mutual aid” event Sunday, distributing free meals, hot drinks and warm clothing “in opposition to the fascist presence in our local community and across the country.”

Organizers announced Saturday the event would instead be held at 11 a.m. Monday at McPike Park.

“We want to stress that there may not be safety in numbers and there won't be a security team present at the Capitol if you should choose to show up to the Capitol on Sunday,” Madison IWW General Defense Committee Local 100 wrote in a Facebook post. “Folks should proceed at their own risk if they are going to go on Sunday.”

Small demonstrations did take place at some other statehouses Sunday. About two dozen people, several carrying long guns, protested outside the Ohio state Capitol, observed by several dozen state troopers. Several dozen people — some carrying American flags — gathered at South Carolina’s Statehouse. And at Michigan’s Capitol, a small group of demonstrators, some armed, stood near a chain-link fence surrounding the building as state police walked the grounds and National Guard vehicles were parked nearby.