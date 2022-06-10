California man gets 5 years for money laundering in scheme that cost businesses about $300,000

A federal judge in Madison has sentenced a California man to five years in prison for his role in a money laundering scheme that cost businesses about $300,000.

U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced Sinval De Oliveira, 49, of Torrance, on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty on March 4.

According to prosecutors, De Oliveira was part of a group that persuaded businesses to turn over their cash-on-hand to fake money couriers. De Oliveira in 2020 flew to Milwaukee where he picked up nearly $242,980 in fraudulent proceeds from co-defendants Moises Amezcua-Cardenas and Mario Amezcua-Cardenas and deposited them into a funnel account through multiple ATM deposits. The money was eventually transferred overseas.

De Oliveira, who was already on probation for another criminal offense in California at the time of this offense, received a commission for the money he laundered, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that Conley determined the Wisconsin transactions were part of De Oliveira's larger pattern of nationwide money laundering activity, finding that he laundered more than $5.1 million in the five months surrounding the Wisconsin transactions.

The judge said it was likely that De Oliveira would be deported back to his home country of Brazil following his imprisonment.

Mario Amezcua-Cardenas was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on May 18, and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas is scheduled for sentencing on June 17. Mario Amezcua-Cardenas and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas are brothers.