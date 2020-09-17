California man charged with sending nude photos of himself to 12-year-old girl

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County investigators issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a San Diego man who began sending a 12-year-old rural Marshall girl nude photos of himself while tutoring the girl online in the Korean language.

A criminal complaint also states that Boyuan Liu, 26, attempted to arrange to meet the girl when he made a trip to Chicago at one point.

Liu is charged with three counts of exposing a child to harmful material. The warrant provides for his extradition to Wisconsin once he is arrested. It did not appear Liu was in custody as of Thursday.

According to the complaint:

The sheriff's office was contacted in December 2018 by the girl's mother who said while checking her daughter's phone she found nude pictures of an adult male who made references in messages to the girl being 12 years old.

Interviewed at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, the girl said in August 2018 she met someone through a website for people trying to learn a new language. She was trying to learn Korean.

She said the man she knew as "Brian" introduced her to what was described to her as the "Daddy Dom Little Girl" life, in which a "daddy" provides rules and guidance to a child, and that became her relationship with him.