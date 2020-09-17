California man charged with sending nude photos of himself to 12-year-old girl

Dane County investigators issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a San Diego man who began sending a 12-year-old rural Marshall girl nude photos of himself while tutoring the girl online in the Korean language.
A criminal complaint also states that Boyuan Liu, 26, attempted to arrange to meet the girl when he made a trip to Chicago at one point.
Liu is charged with three counts of exposing a child to harmful material. The warrant provides for his extradition to Wisconsin once he is arrested. It did not appear Liu was in custody as of Thursday.
According to the complaint:
The sheriff's office was contacted in December 2018 by the girl's mother who said while checking her daughter's phone she found nude pictures of an adult male who made references in messages to the girl being 12 years old.
Interviewed at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, the girl said in August 2018 she met someone through a website for people trying to learn a new language. She was trying to learn Korean.
She said the man she knew as "Brian" introduced her to what was described to her as the "Daddy Dom Little Girl" life, in which a "daddy" provides rules and guidance to a child, and that became her relationship with him.
In addition to sending her photos of himself, he demanded that she send photos of herself, which she did because she was afraid he would stop communicating with her if she did not.
In September 2018, she said Liu told her he would be in the Chicago area and wanted to meet her at East Towne or West Towne in Madison, but she wasn't able to arrange a ride on short notice.
A review of the girl's cellphone by police found messages Liu sent that included photos of himself and references to his desire to have sex with her. An analysis of the messages determined they came from Liu's internet account between August and December 2018.
