A Madison man arrested in January with four youths for a string of armed robberies last year pleaded guilty Wednesday to four federal charges.
Eric Clay, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery by threat of force or violence for the robbery of a Union Cab driver on Dec. 14, a robbery at a Stop-n-Go store in Sun Prairie also on Dec. 14, and the robbery of a Green Cab driver on Dec. 15.
Clay also pleaded guilty to using a firearm during the Green Cab robbery.
Clay was charged in federal court under a statute for crimes said to have "obstructed, delayed and affected interstate commerce" by robbery.
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the robbery charges when he is sentenced on Aug. 30 by U.S. District Judge James Peterson. In addition, Clay faces a consecutive term of at least five years in prison on the firearm conviction.