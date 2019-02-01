A cab driver allegedly was attacked and robbed by a female passenger after the driver wanted her to leave something behind as collateral as she went into her house to get cab fare.
Juaneicea Thompson, 18, Madison, was tentatively charged with armed robbery, battery, using pepper spray to harm someone during the commission of a crime, discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers, disorderly conduct and resisting, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. Friday on Homberg Lane.
"The violence broke out after the woman said she had no money to pay her fare, and she needed to go inside her home to get cash," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The male cab driver said it was OK but she needed to leave some sort of collateral.
"When she refused, he said he would drive her back to where he picked her up, and that's when the victim was assaulted," DeSpain said.
The suspect allegedly used pepper spray on the driver, punched him in the back of the head several times, stole his tip money and threatened to stab him.
"He called police and she was arrested," DeSpain said. "After being taken into custody, she spit in the face of an officer."