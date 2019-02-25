Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
A man supposedly buying a mini computer from a man in a face-to-face sale arranged on Facebook Marketplace robbed the seller of the device instead by winning a tug-of-war over it.

The strong arm robbery happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Prairie Avenue, Madison police said.

The 46-year-old seller of the Mac mini device arranged to sell it to a female through Facebook Marketplace, but when the buyer arrived, it was a man who said he was the brother of the purchaser.

"He wanted to check out the computer to make sure it worked, prior to his sister turning over cash," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The seller and suspect both had their hands on the Mac mini when the device was pulled from the seller's hands.

"He chased after the robber but lost him when he slipped and fell," DeSpain said.

The suspect is a black male in his late teens to early 20s, 5 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, slender build, short hair, wearing a yellow do-rag, baby blue jacket and baggy dark jeans with a pattern on the back pockets.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

