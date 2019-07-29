A man armed with two knives threatened people with violence on a Metro Transit bus Friday night, with police able to get the man off the bus for an arrest, with nobody injured.
David Kelly, 58, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, Madison police said.
It started around 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of State Street, when Kelly boarded the bus.
"He was pulled off the bus near the intersection of West Main Street and King Street," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He had two knives in a sheath on his right side."
Police were tipped to Kelly by a man who had been on State Street with his family, watching as Kelly allegedly chased after three men while waving a knife.
"The witness, frightened for the safety of his family, took them to the other side of the street to call 911," DeSpain said. "The witness said the suspect got on the bus immediately after the incident, so the timely and detailed information led to a quick apprehension."
