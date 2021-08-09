 Skip to main content
Burlington motorcyclist killed Saturday in collision with car
A Burlington man died in a motorcycle-car collision in Walworth County on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Walworth County 911 Center received a report about 11:34 p.m. Saturday of a motorcycle and car crash in the town of Lafayette on Highway 11 at Plank Road.

Motorcyclist Daniel Lust, 70, of Burlington, was found in the road with life-threatening injuries. The Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lust died at the scene. 

Police determined Lust failed to stop at stop sign and was struck by a car driven by Victor Manuel Torres Nieto, 27, of Burlington.

Torres Nieto suffered minor injuries, authorities said. 

