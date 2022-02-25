Burglary turns into 3-county police chase, Adams County Sheriff's Office says

What started as a burglary in Adams County ended with a police chase across three counties and two arrests earlier this week, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a house alarm going off in the 600 block of Beaver Avenue in the town of Colburn around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The arriving deputy saw a vehicle driving away from the residence, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy attempted to pull the car over, but it fled. The deputy pursued.

After a brief chase, the driver stopped and a male passenger got out of the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office reported. The man, later identified as Corey Pratt, 44, of Bancroft, was arrested along the side of the road.

The driver kept going and law enforcement chased him through Waushara County and into Portage County. Deputies used a tire deflation device and the vehicle came to a stop, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies discovered items in the car that had been stolen from the town of Colburn home, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested and tentatively charged with fleeing police, burglary and several traffic violations. The Sheriff's Office did not identify the 17-year-old.

Pratt was tentatively charged with burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a child, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Plover and town of Rome police departments, the Waushara County Sheriff's Office, the Portage County Sheriff's Office and Nieman Services assisted with the incident.

