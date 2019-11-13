Madison police are asking residents of two East Side neighborhoods to be on alert for burglaries.
Crime analysts for the department have detected an uptick in home burglaries over the past month in the Elvehjem and Heritage Heights neighborhoods, which bookend Cottage Grove Road just west of Interstate 39-90.
Police said Wednesday that there have been 10 reported break-ins, the latest happening at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Camden Road.
However, police analysts indicate several cases involved forced entry with crimes often occurring between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights when residents were away. Anyone seeing suspicious activity should call 911.
For those looking for ways to protect their property, Madison police encourage residents to attend Home Safety Night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at American family Dream Bank, 821 East Washington Ave.
Those attending the free event will receive safety and crime-prevention tips, ideas and resources and learn about low-cost gadgets like video doorbells, smart locks, lights, sensors that can be used to improve home safety.