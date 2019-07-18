...DANGEROUS HEAT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...
THE HEAT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY. THE HEAT ADVISORY WAS CANCELLED FOR TODAY.
* TEMPERATURES...HIGHS WILL REACH THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 90S ON
FRIDAY, WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 111.
* IMPACTS...HEAT ILLNESSES WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH PROLONGED
OUTDOOR EXPOSURE TO THE HEAT. THE ELDERLY, CHILDREN, AND THOSE
ON CERTAIN MEDICATIONS ARE ESPECIALLY AT RISK FOR HEAT
ILLNESSES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS
EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY
WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE
POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED
ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND
NEIGHBORS.
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.
TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND
HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS
IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY
HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE
IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1.
&&
Two men suspected of burglarizing a home Wednesday in the town of Cross Plains were found and arrested by deputies shortly afterward.
Fred Rushing, 21, Madison, and Tyrone Chrisco-Johnson, 28, Fitchburg, were taken to the Dane County Jail, Rushing tentatively charged with burglary and Chrisco-Johnson held on a parole violation.
The Sheriff's Office said a person called 911 at about 12:30 p.m. to report a suspicious person near a home on Valley Spring Road.
"Deputies noticed damage to the screen of a back door, and then saw a man running from the house," said public information officer Elise Schaffer. "Later, a second man was seen running in the same area."
Deputies found Rushing at a nearby tavern and he was arrested.
An identification card belonging to Chrisco-Johnson was found in a car at the scene.
"Deputies searched the area, using a police dog and a drone, but were not able to locate the second suspect," Schaffer said.
A short time later, a resident on North Riley Road called 911 to report a suspicious person was at her door.
Deputies responded and arrested Chrisco-Johnson.
"An investigation is being conducted to see if the men are involved in any other burglaries in the area," Schaffer said.
