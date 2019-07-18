Two men suspected of burglarizing a home Wednesday in the town of Cross Plains were found and arrested by deputies shortly afterward.

Fred Rushing, 21, Madison, and Tyrone Chrisco-Johnson, 28, Fitchburg, were taken to the Dane County Jail, Rushing tentatively charged with burglary and Chrisco-Johnson held on a parole violation.

The Sheriff's Office said a person called 911 at about 12:30 p.m. to report a suspicious person near a home on Valley Spring Road.

"Deputies noticed damage to the screen of a back door, and then saw a man running from the house," said public information officer Elise Schaffer. "Later, a second man was seen running in the same area."

Deputies found Rushing at a nearby tavern and he was arrested.

An identification card belonging to Chrisco-Johnson was found in a car at the scene.

"Deputies searched the area, using a police dog and a drone, but were not able to locate the second suspect," Schaffer said.

A short time later, a resident on North Riley Road called 911 to report a suspicious person was at her door.

Deputies responded and arrested Chrisco-Johnson.

"An investigation is being conducted to see if the men are involved in any other burglaries in the area," Schaffer said.

