Burglary suspects arrested after high-speed chase through Rock, Walworth counties

Two Beloit residents suspected in a string of burglaries were arrested Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase through two counties.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said detectives investigating leads on recent burglaries in Footville identified two suspects in neighboring Walworth County.

An officer in the Village of Walworth attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicle just after 5:20 a.m. when they fled at speeds of up to 100 mph, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects then abandoned their vehicle and stole a truck from a Walworth County landscaping company, which they drove into Rock County, ultimately colliding with a Rock County deputy’s squad vehicle before attempting to flee on foot.

Police arrested Michael P. Dunaway, 36, and Denise N. Williams, 32, on suspicion of unspecified charges in both counties. Both were in the Rock County Jail Thursday pending an initial court appearance.

