Burglary spree keeping Madison police busy this week

With criminals using everything from a samurai sword to a rock to break in, a series of burglaries has kept Madison police busy this week.

According to incident reports by police spokesman Joel DeSpain and Lt. Kipp Hartman:

A samurai sword was used to pry open several doors in a burglary reported shortly before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Langdon Street.

Residents confronted the burglar, causing him to flee. The burglar went through several rooms, but it was unknown if anything was taken. Police collected evidence and are reviewing video.

The burglar was described as a black male with short blonde highlighted dreads.

On Wednesday about 11 a.m., a homeowner returned to her house on Meyer Avenue and discovered that it had been burglarized.

A rock had been thrown through a kitchen window, and much of the residence was ransacked. The homeowner did not immediately know what might have been stolen.

Overnight into early Wednesday, a burglar or burglars entered a home on Keswick Court after a couple forgot to close their garage door overnight.