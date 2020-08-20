Burglary spree keeping Madison police busy this week

With criminals using everything from a samurai sword to a rock to break in, a series of burglaries has kept Madison police busy this week.
According to incident reports by police spokesman Joel DeSpain and Lt. Kipp Hartman:
A samurai sword was used to pry open several doors in a burglary reported shortly before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Langdon Street.
Residents confronted the burglar, causing him to flee. The burglar went through several rooms, but it was unknown if anything was taken. Police collected evidence and are reviewing video.
The burglar was described as a black male with short blonde highlighted dreads.
On Wednesday about 11 a.m., a homeowner returned to her house on Meyer Avenue and discovered that it had been burglarized.
A rock had been thrown through a kitchen window, and much of the residence was ransacked. The homeowner did not immediately know what might have been stolen.
Overnight into early Wednesday, a burglar or burglars entered a home on Keswick Court after a couple forgot to close their garage door overnight.
They woke up to find a purse missing from the kitchen and a Honda CR-V from the garage. A couple of the victims' credit cards were used before they were canceled.
Also overnight into early Wednesday, burglars stole a change machine from a wall inside Schenk's Corners Coin-Operated Laundromat, 2004 Winnebago St., after prying a door open to get inside.
Police are reviewing surveillance video in an effort to identify the thieves.
Two burglaries in the 500 block of West Mifflin Street Tuesday night and Wednesday are being investigated as possibly being connected.
In the first, two roommates joked that there might be someone in their apartment when they heard noises inside their residence around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
But it wasn’t a joke as soon after one spotted an intruder inside a bedroom, causing the women to flee the residence while calling 911.
The burglar fled before police arrived after stealing a wallet.
It was determined that the burglar entered the residence by removing a window screen and using a plastic chair to climb through the window.
On Wednesday morning, a 19-year-old woman reported that someone cut a screen and entered her bedroom while she was sleeping, stealing a purse, backpack and other items, likely between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.
Also overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the East Madison Head Start, 30 Dempsey Court, was hit by a burglar who broken a window to gain entry.
An employee arriving for work called shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday to report the crime. The burglar stole electronics.
The spree followed an attempted burglary Sunday morning that happened when a man left his garage door of his Far West Side residence open after getting the paper. A Sauk Creek Drive neighbor walking her dog saw three young men in the garage, going through a car, and yelled at them, scaring them off.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or at P3Tips.com.
