A person or persons went on a burglary spree in Beloit a week ago, with the suspects also setting gasoline cans on fire in a church parking lot.
The incidents happened late at night from July 24 into July 25, the Beloit Police Department said.
Police said the first burglary was at Beloit College, where a Kubota UTV was stolen from a shed, along with gas cans and a lawn mower.
The mower was abandoned down the street, but the crime wave was just getting started.
The suspects went to the Meri-J-Ranch on Colley Road, forced a door open and took property, then the Springbrook Mobile Home park was the next target, with a shed door forced open and more gas cans taken.
The spree ended in the parking lot of Central Christian Church at Milwaukee and Willowbrook Roads, where the gas cans were set on fire, causing damage to the asphalt lot.
"We believe the suspects were driving on paved roads as they moved around the southeast part of Beloit and the town of Turtle, and may have gone into South Beloit in Illinois," the police report said.
"Anyone seeing an orange and black Kubota UTV should contact police, because there is the high potential the UTV has been abandoned within this area."
