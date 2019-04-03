Two burglars were unsuccessful early Wednesday morning in trying to steal an ATM out of a town of Westport convenience store, a similar crime to one in Madison early Tuesday morning.
This attempted burglary happened at about 4 a.m. at Kwik Trip, 5420 Willow Road, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Two people broke out a window to the store and tried to take the ATM but couldn't do it. The burglars fled before police arrived.
"Detectives are working with the countywide Burglary Crime Unit, as it is believed this crime is connected to other similar incidents," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
Early Tuesday morning, burglars tried to break into an ATM at Capitol Petro Mart on Commercial Avenue in Madison, but were unsuccessful in cracking open the machine.
In March, burglars tried to yank an ATM out of a BP gas station on Mohawk Drive in Madison, by using a hook and chain, but the setup failed, and burglars also tried to pull an ATM out of a Phillips 66 gas station on Atlas Avenue in Madison in February, but that attempt also failed.
