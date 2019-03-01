Try 3 months for $3
BP gas station burglary 3-1-19

Burglars tried to yank an ATM out of this BP gas station early Friday morning on Madison's West Side, but were only successful in yanking out the store's front doors.

Burglars trying to yank an ATM out of a West Side gas station early Friday morning by using a hook and chain didn't budge the cash machine but did rip the front doors out of the store.

The botched burglary happened at about 4:15 a.m at the BP gas station, 4325 Mohawk Drive, Madison police said.

"Poor placement of a hook and chain appear to be the reason would-be burglars left empty-handed," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Surveillance video showed a van pulling up to the store, with a masked man getting out of the van.

"He broke holes in one (glass) door and reached inside to unlock it," DeSpain said. "Next, he wrapped a large chain and hook around the ATM."

The burglar signaled to the driver of the van that all was ready.

"The van pulled forward, but because the chain and hook were not well secured around the ATM, it did not budge," DeSpain said.

"However, the masterminds did succeed in pulling the door out of its frame, causing thousands of dollars in damage."

The two suspects took the hook and chain and drove off before police arrived.

Two weeks ago, burglars tried a similar method on an ATM when they tied a tow rope around a machine at a gas station on Atlas Avenue, also without success.

In both cases, the ATMs were bolted to the floor.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

