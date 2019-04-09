Two masked burglars broke into a gas station on Madison's Southeast Side early Monday morning, getting away with cash from an unlocked safe.
The smash and grab burglary happened at about 1:40 a.m. Monday at the Phillips 66 gas station, 4 Collins Court, next to the Dutch Mill park and ride lot off the Beltline and South Stoughton Road.
"The intruders shattered a glass door to gain access to the store," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"Witnesses, who were next door at the park and ride lot, told police the two intruders wore masks and gloves, and had hoods cinched down over their heads."
The amount of money taken was not disclosed.
No description of the burglars was given.
Minnesota man sentenced for role in 2 bank robberies in 2018
Knife-wielding woman arrested outside Central Library, Madison police say
Drunken intruder bitten by police dog, arrested, Madison police say
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop, Monona police say
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop, Monona police say
Two arrested for allegedly robbing sub shop in Janesville
Two arrested for allegedly robbing sub shop in Janesville
Janesville man arrested again on alleged drug charges, police say
Pot, cash found in car, Necedah man arrested, Dane County sheriff says
Subscribe to Daily Headlines