Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Two masked burglars broke into a gas station on Madison's Southeast Side early Monday morning, getting away with cash from an unlocked safe.

The smash and grab burglary happened at about 1:40 a.m. Monday at the Phillips 66 gas station, 4 Collins Court, next to the Dutch Mill park and ride lot off the Beltline and South Stoughton Road.

"The intruders shattered a glass door to gain access to the store," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"Witnesses, who were next door at the park and ride lot, told police the two intruders wore masks and gloves, and had hoods cinched down over their heads."

The amount of money taken was not disclosed.

No description of the burglars was given.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

