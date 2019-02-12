Try 1 month for 99¢
A group of young teens trying to get into apartments in a Downtown building Monday night were able to snatch a backpack left in a common area before fleeing.

The burglary happened at the Statesider apartments, 505 N. Frances St., at about 9:40 p.m., Madison police said.

"Residents at the Statesider, which has private security, spotted four or five younger teens trying to access apartments," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "One grabbed a backpack that had been left in a common area as all ran down a stairwell."

The burglars got away, but police are reviewing security video footage to try to identify the teens.

The backpack contained electronics.

The teens are 14 to 16 years old, all about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, wearing red or black hooded sweatshirts.

