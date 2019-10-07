Burglars stole nearly $70,000 worth of tires and wheels from a Far East Side business over the weekend, Madison police reported.
The burglars broke into a locked gate over the weekend and stole the items from Lakeside International Trucks, 7243 Manufacturers Drive near the interchange of Wisconsin 51 and Interstate 39/90/94, with an employee discovering the thefts shortly before 4:30 Monday morning, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Tractors and dump trucks were missing a total of 68 tires and wheels. The vehicles had been propped up on bricks and other things, and lug nuts were left scattered throughout the business yard, DeSpain said.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.