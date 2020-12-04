Burglars steal money from gambling machines at Janesville eatery, police say

Burglars stole money from gambling machines after breaking into a Janesville eatery early Friday morning, police reported.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Janesville police officers were sent to Barkley’s Burgers, Brews, & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., on a report of a burglary, Sgt. Joshua Norem said in a statement.

Responding officers found the burglars had forced their way in through a door, then used a tool to get into four gambling machines and steal an undetermined amount of money, Norem said.

Two suspects were seen getting into a dark SUV driven by a third suspect. The SUV was last seen heading westbound on West Court Street, Norem said.

Video surveillance is among the evidence being processed as the investigation continues, Norem said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or via the P3 tips app.

Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.