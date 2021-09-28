Burglars steal chocolate lab puppy from Far East Side home, Madison police say

Burglars stole a chocolate lab puppy from a Far East Side home early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
At about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a burglary in the 3300 block of Basil Drive in which the stolen items included a vehicle, laptop, cell phone and purse, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.
Also taken was "Doyle," a chocolate lab 15 to 16 weeks old who was wearing a red collar with no tags, Bauman said.
Several of the stolen items were later recovered from a damaged, disabled stolen vehicle believed to have been driven by the burglars, but Doyle remains missing and the suspects remain at large, Bauman said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.