 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglars steal chocolate lab puppy from Far East Side home, Madison police say
alert top story

Burglars steal chocolate lab puppy from Far East Side home, Madison police say

Puppy taken in burglary, police photo

Burglars stole this chocolate lab puppy "Doyle" from a Far East Side home early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Burglars stole a chocolate lab puppy from a Far East Side home early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a burglary in the 3300 block of Basil Drive in which the stolen items included a vehicle, laptop, cell phone and purse, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

Also taken was "Doyle," a chocolate lab 15 to 16 weeks old who was wearing a red collar with no tags, Bauman said.

Several of the stolen items were later recovered from a damaged, disabled stolen vehicle believed to have been driven by the burglars, but Doyle remains missing and the suspects remain at large, Bauman said.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics