Two people who broke into a South Side convenience store early Thursday morning stole dozens of cartons of cigarettes and fled the scene before police arrived.
The break-in happened at about 2:35 a.m. at Kwik Trip, 2402 W. Broadway, Madison police said.
"They made off with 76 cartons of cigarettes valued at over $6,000," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The cartons were stuffed into a large garbage bag, said Police Chief Mike Koval in his daily blog.
The burglars used a crow bar to pry open the door. The tool was left at the scene.
No description of the suspects was given, except that they were both wearing hooded sweatshirts.