Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two people who broke into a South Side convenience store early Thursday morning stole dozens of cartons of cigarettes and fled the scene before police arrived.

The break-in happened at about 2:35 a.m. at Kwik Trip, 2402 W. Broadway, Madison police said.

"They made off with 76 cartons of cigarettes valued at over $6,000," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The cartons were stuffed into a large garbage bag, said Police Chief Mike Koval in his daily blog.

The burglars used a crow bar to pry open the door. The tool was left at the scene.

No description of the suspects was given, except that they were both wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.