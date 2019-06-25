Madison squad car very tight crop
Madison police are looking for two men who broke into an East Side gas station early Monday morning, stealing a large quantity of cigarettes.

The burglary happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Kwik Trip, 3528 E. Washington Ave., police said.

Surveillance video showed the burglars entering the convenience store at 2:37 a.m. and exiting the store about 80 seconds later.

"The male subjects forced entry into Kwik Trip, using a screwdriver and crowbar," said police spokesman Gracia Rodriguez. "They took a high dollar amount worth of cartons of cigarettes."

The first burglar was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with "Wisconsin" written in red, a black ski mask, gray cap, dark blue pants and black gloves.

The second burglar was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, light blue jeans, black athletic shoes with a gray Nike logo and white latex gloves.

