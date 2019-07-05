Burglars who arrived by car at a Far West Side neighborhood early Friday morning stole one car and fled the area as police arrived.
The burglary and auto theft happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of Briar Haven Drive, Madison police said.
A man called police to report several suspicious people attempting to enter various vehicles.
"The witness used a yard light to illuminate the area, causing some of the suspects to quickly return to the vehicle they arrived in," said public information officer Joseph Buccellato.
As officers arrived, two vehicles quickly drove away, and wouldn't stop even after an officer activated the emergency lights on his squad car.
"Multiple parked vehicles had been entered, a house was burglarized and a car stolen during the burglary," Buccellato said.
The burglary victim, a 61-year-old man, told police his vehicle was unlocked and parked in his driveway.
"The suspect gained access to the vehicle and used a garage door opener to enter the garage, then went into the residence to get the car keys," Buccellato said. "The suspect then was able to steal the victim's vehicle."
No description of the suspects was given.
