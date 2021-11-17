Burglars break into home while residents sleep, steal car and wallet, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

Burglars broke into a town of Pleasant Springs home through the garage early Wednesday morning and stole a wallet and a car while residents were sleeping, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the 2100 block of Fallen Oak Trail in the town of Pleasant Springs after residents reported the burglary around 6 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.
Items in the home had been rummaged through and a 2016 Kia Optima was gone. Shortly after, one of the resident's credit cards was used at a Wal-Mart nearby.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.